New York Red Bulls vs Juarez Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

New York Red Bulls will host Juarez at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Thursday in the final round of the group stages of the 2025 Leagues Cup campaign. Both sides will be keen to pick up maximum points to confirm their place in the knockout stages.

The Red Bulls picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Guadalajara in the opening round through Emil Forsberg’s 97th-minute goal before losing on penalties to Monterrey in game two after a 1-1 draw in normal time. The hosts stand a chance to finish in the top four but will need to win all three points this midweek with a comfortable scoreline to ensure their progress, as they are one of six teams currently tied on four points after two games played.

Juarez squandered a two-goal lead in normal time as their game against Cincinnati ended in a 2-2 draw, but ended up picking up the win through penalties on Sunday. The Mexican side enjoyed a dominant 4-1 display in their opening round against Charlotte FC and could book their spot in the quarterfinals with just two points from Thursday's game.

New York Red Bulls vs Juarez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the sides.

NY Red Bulls have played against Mexican sides 12 times in their history, winning six, drawing one and losing five of those games.

Juarez have been up against MLS sides on seven previous occasions, winning five and losing two of those games.

No Liga MX team in the Leagues Cup so far has scored more than Juarez’s six goals after the first two games.

New York Red Bulls vs Juarez Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched ahead of their midweek clash. NYRB will receive a considerable boost from their home advantage, although they will need to do a professional job to get all three points.

Los Bravos will hope to take advantage of their much better offensive form to get a win in normal time when they make the trip to New York, but may have to settle for a guaranteed point.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Juarez

New York Red Bulls vs Juarez Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the Red Bulls’ last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of Juarez's last six games)

