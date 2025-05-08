New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

New York Red Bulls will host LA Galaxy at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had a mixed start to their league season and now sit 10th in the Eastern Conference with 15 points from 11 matches.

They suffered a 4-1 hiding at the hands of Inter Miami in their last league outing but returned to winning ways during the week as they beat USL Championship side Switchbacks 4-1 in the last 32 of the US Open Cup.

LA Galaxy, meanwhile, have endured a disastrous start to their season with questions now being asked of head coach Greg Vanney. They were beaten 1-0 by Sporting Kansas City in their last match, falling to a Maya Yoshida own goal in the 13th minute as the Wizards became the first team in MLS history to win a game without a single shot attempt.

The defending champions now sit rock-bottom in the combined table with just three points from an obtainable 33 and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the league season this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 55 meetings between New York RB and the Galaxy. The home side have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won two more, with their other 11 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won all but one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture.

The Galaxy have conceded 21 goals in the league this season. Only Chicago Fire (22) and DC United (23) have shipped more.

New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy Prediction

The Red Bulls have won two of their last three matches after winning just one of their previous four. They have won four of their six home games this season and will head into the weekend clash as favorites.

LA Galaxy are on a three-game losing streak and without a win in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have lost their last four games on the road and could see that streak extend here.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 LA Galaxy

New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

