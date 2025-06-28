New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2025

New York Red Bulls and Minnesota United go head-to-head at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in MLS on Saturday. Sandro Schwarz’s men have won each of their last five home games and will head into the weekend looking to extend this fine streak.

New York Red Bulls failed to return to winning ways on Wednesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Toronto FC at BMO Field.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Austin FC at the Q2 Stadium on June 15, a result which saw their run of four consecutive wins across all competitions come to an end.

The Red Bulls have picked up 28 points from their 19 MLS matches so far to sit seventh in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with eighth-placed New York City FC.

On the other hand, Minnesota United turned in a superb second-half display in midweek when they hit three goals to secure a 3-1 home victory over Houston Dynamo.

Prior to that, Eric Ramsay’s men saw their run of five straight games without defeat come to an end on June 15 when they fell to a 4-2 loss at the hands of San Diego FC.

Minnesota United have picked up 33 points from their 19 MLS matches so far to sit third in the Western Conference standings, three points off first-placed San Diego.

New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, New York Red Bulls hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Minnesota United have picked up two wins in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

New York Red Bulls are on a run of five back-to-back home wins, scoring 16 goals and keeping three clean sheets since April’s 2-1 defeat against DC United.

Minnesota are unbeaten in eight of their most recent nine away matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since the start of March.

New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United Prediction

New York Red Bulls have suffered a slump in form of late and will be looking to find their feet this weekend.

However, Minnesota have been tough to beat on their travels and we predict they will do enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Minnesota United

New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Minnesota’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the six meetings between the two teams)

