New York Red Bulls vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2023

New York Red Bulls will invite Nashville to the Red Bull Arena in their MLS Eastern Conference match on Saturday.

The hosts kicked off their 2023 MLS campaign with a 1-0 away defeat against Orlando City last week and will be looking to return to winning ways in their first home game of the season.

Nashville recorded a comfortable 2-0 home win over New York City in their campaign opener last week thanks to goals from Walker Zimmerman and Jacob Shaffelburg.

Interestingly, all seven games in the Eastern Conference produced conclusive results on the opening weekend. Nashville and New York met in the preseason, and Cristian Cásseres Jr's first-half strike led the Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory.

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just twice in the MLS thus far with both meetings coming in the 2021 MLS season. The game at Saturday's venue ended in a 2-0 win for New York Red Bulls while the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Red Bulls suffered defeats in five of their last nine home games in the MLS last season while Nashville went unbeaten in their last five away games in the competition.

Hany Mukhtar provided an assist in Nashville's campaign opener and has been involved in at least one goal in 49 appearances in the MLS regular season since 2020, more than any other player.

New York Red Bulls committed the joint-most fouls on the opening day of the MLS (18).

The visitors were just one of the four teams in the MLS Eastern Conference to keep a clean sheet during the opening week of the MLS.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Nashville SC's last six MLS games.

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville Prediction

The hosts looked a bit shaky in their campaign opener but will be hopeful of a better performance in their first home game of the season. They are unbeaten in their two meetings against Nashville and will be looking to extend that record.

Nashville eased past New York City last week and will be looking to continue that form in this match. While they have not been able to defeat the hosts thus far, they look to be in good touch at the moment and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 Nashville

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score or assist anytime - Yes

