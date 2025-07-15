New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New York Red Bulls lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Bulls slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Austin FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good historical record against New York Red Bulls and have won 31 out of the 78 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 26 victories.

The home team has won 19 of the last 24 matches between New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution in MLS and has also won the last six consecutive games.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last six matches at home in all competitions and have lost only one of their 11 games at home in 2025.

New England Revolution have lost only one of their last 10 matches away from home in all competitions.

Ad

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction

New York Red Bulls have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to prove their mettle in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have good players in their ranks and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

New England Revolution have failed to meet expectations this year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 New England Revolution

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More