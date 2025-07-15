New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New York Red Bulls lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Preview
New York Red Bulls are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Bulls slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Austin FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New England Revolution have a good historical record against New York Red Bulls and have won 31 out of the 78 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 26 victories.
- The home team has won 19 of the last 24 matches between New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution in MLS and has also won the last six consecutive games.
- New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last six matches at home in all competitions and have lost only one of their 11 games at home in 2025.
- New England Revolution have lost only one of their last 10 matches away from home in all competitions.
New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction
New York Red Bulls have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to prove their mettle in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have good players in their ranks and will need to be at their best in this fixture.
New England Revolution have failed to meet expectations this year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 New England Revolution
New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes