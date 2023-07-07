New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on New England Revolution in an intriguing fixture at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Red Bulls suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good record against New York Red Bulls and have won 28 out of the 71 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 23 victories.

After winning only two of the 10 matches they played against New England Revolution between 2018 and 2021, New York Red Bulls won both their MLS games against the Revs last season.

New York Red Bulls lost their previous game against Columbus Crew by a 2-1 margin and have not lost consecutive games in the MLS since the start of the 2022 season.

New England Revolution have suffered only three defeats in their 20 games in the MLS so far this season - the joint-fewest they have suffered at this stage of the season in the club's history.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have an excellent squad at their disposal and have been in impressive form this season. The likes of Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

New York Red Bulls have troubled the Revs in the past but have flattered to deceive this season. New England Revolution are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-3 New England Revolution

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gustavo Bou to score - Yes

