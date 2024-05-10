New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on New England Revolution at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New England Revolution are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled this season. The away side edged Chicago Fire to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Red Bulls slumped to a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

New England Revolution have a good record against New York Red Bulls and have won 29 out of the 75 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 25 victories.

New York Red Bulls form guide: L-D-D-D-W

New England Revolution form guide: W-L-L-L-L

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Team News

New York Red Bulls

Peter Stroud and Roald Mitchell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Serge Ngoma and Cory Burke are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Peter Stroud, Roald Mitchell

Doubtful: Serge Ngoma, Cory Burke

Suspended: None

New England Revolution

New England Revolution have a depleted squad with Brandon Bye, Nacho Gil, and DeJuan Jones injured at the moment. Tommy McNamara and Malcolm Fry are struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Brandon Bye, Nacho Gil, DeJuan Jones, Peyton Miller

Doubtful: Tommy McNamara, Malcolm Fry, Xavier Arreaga, Jonathan Mensah

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Coronel; Duncan, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Tolkin; Carmona, Amaya, Edelman, Forsberg; Vanzeir, Morgan

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivacic; Lima, Arreaga, Kessler, Spaulding; Polster, Harkes; Chancalay, Carles Gil, Borrero; Vrioni

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have been shockingly poor this season and will take plenty of heart from their victory last week. Tomas Chancalay and Carles Gil can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

New York Red Bulls have stepped up to the plate this season but struggled against Lionel Messi last week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 New England Revolution