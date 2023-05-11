New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another edition of the Hudson River Derby as New York Red Bulls lock horns with New York City FC in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been poor this season. The Red Bulls edged DC United to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good record in the Hudson River Derby and have won 13 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's eight victories.

After a run of two consecutive victories in the MLS, New York City FC have suffered defeat in their last two matches in the competition and have conceded five goals in the process.

New York Red Bulls have scored only seven goals in their 11 matches in the MLS so far - less than any other team in the competition at the moment.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have stepped up to the plate this season and have shown flashes of their potential. The away side suffered a shock defeat in the US Open Cup and cannot afford a similar result in this match.

New York Red Bulls have been in dismal form this season but will take plenty of heart from their performance against DC United. New York City FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-3 New York City FC

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Rodriguez to score - Yes

