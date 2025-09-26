New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with the Hudson River Derby this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with an impressive New York City FC side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Preview
New York Red Bulls are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Red Bulls eased past CF Montreal by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New York Red Bulls have a good historical record in the Hudson River Derby and have won 16 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's 11 victories.
- New York Red Bulls were on a winless run of three matches on the trot in all competitions before they secured a crucial 2-0 victory against CF Montreal in their previous league game.
- New York City FC, on the other hand, were on a winning streak of three consecutive games in MLS and had scored eight goals in these games before they suffered a 4-0 defeat against Inter Miami this week.
New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction
New York City FC were given a harsh reality check by Inter Miami in their previous game and will look to restore their momentum this weekend. Alonso Martinez has been impressive for his side so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.
New York Red Bulls have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove going into this match. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 New York City FC
New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes