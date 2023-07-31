New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

New York Red Bulls host city rivals New York City FC at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday (August 2) in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Red Bulls won the East 4 group with five points in two games. They were held to a goalless draw by New England in their first game but prevailed 4-2 on penalties to earn two points before seeing off San Luis 2-1 in their next game.

The game also saw a 92nd-minute winner from Dante Vanzeir, who ensured that his side reached the knockouts by winning the group. It was their first win in four games across competitions. They will look to build on that with a win in the Hudson River derby.

Meanwhile, New York City went down 1-0 to Mexican side Atlas in their first Leagues Cup game. However, the Blues thrashed Toronto 5-0 in their next to seal their passage to the Round of 32. Maxime Chanot, Monsef Bakrar and Andres Jasson scored, while Santiago Rodriguez netted a brace.

Nick Cushing's side were also going through a rough patch lately but have added some wind to their sails with their first win in five games.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 clashes between the Hudson River derby rivals, with the Red Bulls winning 14 and losing eight.

After winning three straight derbies, New Yorkhave won just one of their last three games.

The Red Bulls have won three of their last five home games against New York City

New York City have scored in their last five away games.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction

Derbies can be tough to predict, as rivalries can bring the best out of teams. The Red Bulls boast a good record against their city rivals recently, but the Blues won't go down without a fight.

It could end in a high-scoring draw before the hosts prevail on penalties.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 (3-1) New York City FC

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Red Bulls

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Goals over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes