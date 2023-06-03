New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with New York Red Bulls in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Red Bulls edged Inter Miami to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a slight edge over Orlando City and have won nine out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's eight victories.

Orlando City have won their last three matches against New York Red Bulls in the MLS and could win four consecutive league games against a single opponent for only the second time in their history.

New York Red Bulls have lost only one of their last nine regular-season matches at home in the MLS and have won each of their last two games at the Red Bull Arena.

Orlando City have lost only one of their six regular-season games away from home in the MLS this year and are only one of three teams in the competitions to have achieved the feat.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on building on their impressive run. The Red Bulls can pack a punch on their day and have been a force to be reckoned with at the Red Bull Arena.

Orlando City have an impressive record away from home this season but have been defensively vulnerable in recent weeks. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Orlando City

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cory Burke to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes