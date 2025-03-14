New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025 

New York Red Bulls and Orlando City battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference action on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Atlanta United last weekend. Orlando, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at New York City. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Alonso Martinez putting New York ahead in the 59th minute before Luis Muriel equalised 10 minutes later. Hannes Wolf netted the winner two minutes later.

The loss left Oscar Pareja's side in 12th spot in the points table, with three points from as many games, while New York are seventh with four points.

Ad

Trending

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York have 11 wins from their last 23 head-to-head games with Orlando, losing nine.

Their most recent clash in December saw the Red Bulls claim a 1-0 win in the semi-final of the MLS play-off last season.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Orlando's three league games this season have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Five of New York's last six league games have produced less than three goals.

Ad

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Prediction

New York have won one of three league games this season, with that sole victory coming in their only game at home. They will look to build on their runners-up finish in MLS last season, and their three league games this term have seen one side keep a clean sheet. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in three head-to-head games, winning two.

Ad

Meanwhile, Orlando's games this term have been highly entertaining, largely due to their shaky defending. Oscar Pareja's side have conceded at least twice in all three games.

Expect the Red Bulls to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: New York 2-1 Orlando

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - New York to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback