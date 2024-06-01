New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on an impressive New York Red Bulls side at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Orlando City are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The Red Bulls eased past Charlotte FC by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Trending

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls and Orlando City are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games apiece out of a total of 21 matches between the two teams.

New York Red Bulls form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Orlando City form guide: D-L-W-D-W

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Team News

New York Red Bulls

Roald Mitchell, Ronald Donkor, and Serge Ngoma are currently injured and will not feature in this game. Cameron Harper and Kyle Duncan are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Roald Mitchell, Ronald Donkor, Peter Stroud, Serge Ngoma

Doubtful: Cameron Harper, Kyle Duncan

Suspended: None

Orlando City

Robin Jansson is serving a suspension and will not be available for selection this week. Tahir Reid-Brown is injured and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Tahir Reid-Brown

Doubtful: Duncan McGuire, Michael Halliday

Suspended: Robin Jansson

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Coronel; Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Tolkin; Carmona, Amaya, Edelman, Morgan; Forsberg, Manoel

Orlando City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gallese; Thorhallsson, Brekalo, Schlegel; Cartagena, Lodeiro, Angulo, Araujo; Torres, Muriel, Ojeda

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Prediction

New York Red Bulls have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their impressive run. The likes of Emil Forsberg and Lewis Morgan can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Orlando City have shown flashes of their ability so far but are yet to hit their stride in MLS. New York Red Bulls are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 3-1 Orlando City