New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS is back in action this weekend as the New York Red Bulls take on Orlando City at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday. The away side has been in excellent form and is the favourite to win this game.

The New York Red Bulls are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls were held to a 1-1 draw by Toronto earlier this week and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Orlando City have their sights set on a top-four finish this season and have not lost a match in the MLS since August. The away side was also held to a 1-1 draw in its previous game but will have the upper hand in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC Head-to-Head

The New York Red Bulls have a marginally superior track record in this fixture and have won six games out of a total of 12 matches played between the two sides. Orlando City have managed five victories and may well even the scales by the end of the week.

The two teams clashed in the MLS less than two weeks ago and Orlando City came away with an emphatic 3-1 victory. Junior Urso and Daryl Dike scored on the day and will be looking to find the back of the net again this weekend.

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: D-W-L-L-W

Orlando City SC form guide in the MLS: D-D-W-D-W

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC Team News

Tim Parker is an important player

New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Sean Davis in this week's game. The Red Bulls are unlikely to make drastic changes to the line-up and will hope that they can pull off an upset in this game.

Injured: Sean Davis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dom Dwyer is currently injured

Orlando City SC

Orlando City have their fair share of injuries to account for and will have to do without Dom Dwyer and left-back Joao Moutinho in this fixture. Oscar Pareja has a formidable squad at his disposal and will field his best eleven in this game.

Injured: Dom Dwyer, Joao Moutinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Jensen; Jason Pendant, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek, Jason Pendant; Florian Valot, Cristian Casseres; Kyle Duncan, Alejandro Romero, Daniel Royer; Tom Barlow

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan Teixeira; Nani, Fafa Picault, Junior Urso, Christopher Mueller; Mauricio Pereyra, Daryl Dike

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC Prediction

The New York Red Bulls have not been at their best this season and will need to take it up a notch against Orlando City. The Red Bulls have several issues to sort out in their defence and will need to be wary of a formidable Orlando attack.

The likes of Nani and Fafa Picault have elevated the away side's status in the MLS this season. Orlando City have been in incredible form in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 0-2 Orlando City SC

