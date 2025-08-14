New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union were held to a 1-1 draw by Toronto FC in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Red Bulls crashed out of the US Open Cup last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against New York Red Bulls and have won 20 out of their last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 14 victories.

New York Red Bulls have won two out of their last three matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin against Philadelphia Union in the US Open Cup quarterfinals this week.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 margin against Nashville SC in an MLS encounter last month.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last seven matches against New York Red Bulls and have managed to win five of these games.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have impressive players in their ranks and are currently in the midst of a purple patch. Bruno Damiani and Tai Baribo have been in prolific goalscoring form this season and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 Philadelphia Union

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More