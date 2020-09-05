New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The New York Red Bulls host a strong Philadelphia Union side as the Eastern Conference of the MLS returns with an interesting set of fixtures this weekend. The Philadelphia Union have put in strong performances over the past few weeks and will present the home side with a stern challenge.

The New York Red Bulls are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and have not met the expectations of their passionate fanbase so far this season. The New York team suffered a 1-0 defeat against DC United earlier this week and will have to put in a better performance tomorrow.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, can consolidate their top-four spot with a victory against the New York Red Bulls. The Union lost a difficult match to DC United a few days ago and will want to return to winning ways against the New York Red Bulls.

Even with squad rotation, some Philadelphia Union players seeing minutes hard to come by

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

The New York Red Bulls have historically been the more successful team in this fixture and have managed 16 victories from a total of 33 games played between the two teams. The Philadelphia Union have won 10 matches and have always posed a formidable threat to the Red Bulls in the past.

The two sides locked horns in an MLS fixture less than two weeks ago and a solitary goal from Kacper Przybylko gave the Philadelphia Union a narrow victory over their MLS Eastern Conference rivals.

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: L-D-L-W-L

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: L-W-W-D-L

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Tim Parker returns for the New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls

Tim Parker served his one-game suspension against DC United and returns to the New York Red Bulls side for this game. Chris Armas has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and needs to bring the best out of his players to stand a chance against the Philadelphia Union.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Philadelphia Union can solidify its standing in the MLS table

Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union have one of the strongest squads in the MLS and will have to use their best players against the New York Red Bulls this weekend. The Union is likely to field the same lineup that defeated DC United by a 4-1 margin a week ago.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek, Jason Pedant; Florian Valot, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Alejandro Romero; Omir Fernandez, Daniel Royer

We are unbeaten in the last five matches against Philadelphia at Red Bull Arena in the regular season (3-0-2) and have not allowed a goal to the Union in the last three games at RBA.



Match Preview, pres. by @honda ➡️ https://t.co/5B1oDe35zU#RBNYvPHI | #RBNY — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) September 5, 2020

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya; Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

The Philadelphia Union have one of the most potent attacking weapons in the MLS in Kacper Przybylko. The Polish striker has been in excellent form in the recent past and will be the chief offensive threats for his side going into this game.

The New York Red Bulls have not been at their best over the past few weeks and defensive lapses have seen the home side drop 11 points in their last five games. The Philadelphia Union are known for their efficiency in the final third and are the favourites in this fixture.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-3 Philadelphia Union

