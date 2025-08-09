New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Real Salt Lake in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Preview
New York Red Bulls are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Red Bulls defeated Juarez on penalties in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve another victory this weekend.
Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged Queretaro to a narrow 1-0 victory in the Leagues Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Salt Lake have a good recent record against New York Red Bulls and have won 10 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' seven victories.
- New York Red Bulls have won two of their last three matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming on penalties against Monterrey in the Leagues Cup last week.
- Real Salt Lake have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming on penalties against San Luis in the Leagues Cup last week.
- Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last three matches against New York Red Bulls but have played out draws in two of these games.
New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Prediction
Real Salt Lake have been fairly impressive in MLS this season and also stepped up to the plate in the Leagues Cup this year. Diego Luna has been impressive for his side this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.
New York Red Bulls have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 Real Salt Lake
New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes