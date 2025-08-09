New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Real Salt Lake in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Red Bulls defeated Juarez on penalties in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve another victory this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged Queretaro to a narrow 1-0 victory in the Leagues Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a good recent record against New York Red Bulls and have won 10 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' seven victories.

New York Red Bulls have won two of their last three matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming on penalties against Monterrey in the Leagues Cup last week.

Real Salt Lake have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming on penalties against San Luis in the Leagues Cup last week.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last three matches against New York Red Bulls but have played out draws in two of these games.

New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been fairly impressive in MLS this season and also stepped up to the plate in the Leagues Cup this year. Diego Luna has been impressive for his side this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

New York Red Bulls have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 Real Salt Lake

New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More