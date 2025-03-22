New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Toronto FC lock horns with New York Red Bulls in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams are yet to hit their stride this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Preview

Toronto FC are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The Canadian outfit slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Red Bulls were held to a 2-2 draw by Orlando City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Ad

Trending

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good recent record against Toronto FC and have won 24 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's 10 victories.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Toronto FC in the regular season of MLS, with their previous such defeat coming in 2019.

New York Red Bulls played out a 2-2 draw against Orlando City last week and have won only one of their last 10 matches at home in all competitions.

Toronto FC are winless in their last 10 matches on the trot in all competitions in a run dating back to September last year.

Ad

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Prediction

New York Red Bulls have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The Red Bulls have played out draws in their last two MLS games and will need to put up a fight in this fixture.

Toronto FC have struggled this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. New York Red Bulls are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 Toronto FC

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback