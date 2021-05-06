New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another high-profile MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Toronto FC at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. The two Western Conference sides have blown hot and cold this year and have a point to prove this weekend.

Toronto FC have endured a difficult start to their MLS campaign and are in 11th place in the league table. The Canadian outfit has managed only one point from its three games so far and is in desperate need of a victory.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, have managed one victory so far this season and find themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. The home side eased past Chicago Fire last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a good record against Toronto FC and have won 18 matches out of a total of 36 games played between the two teams. Toronto FC have managed 10 victories against New York Red Bulls and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in November last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for New York Red Bulls. Toronto FC were undone by defensive errors on the day and will need to be more robust in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: W-L-L

Toronto FC form guide in the MLS: D-L-L

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Team News

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Jason Pendant is yet to recover from his injury and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Caden Clark scored for his side last week and is likely to be rewarded with a start in this fixture.

Injured: Jason Pendant

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Altidore might not feature in this game

Toronto FC

Julian Dunn-Johnson, Alejandro Pozuelo, and Erickson Gallardo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jozy Altidore is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Julian Dunn-Johnson, Alejandro Pozuelo, Erickson Gallardo

Doubtful: Jozy Altidore

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Amro Tarek, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan; Frankie Amaya, Sean Davis; Cristian Casseres Junior, Caden Clark; Tom Barlow, Fabio

"We're close. We're getting closer. We're getting healthier. And when we do we're going to be a team that can win consistently in the league.”#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) May 5, 2021

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Auro; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Nick DeLeon, Jonathan Osorio, Patrick Mullins; Ayo Akinola

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Prediction

New York Red Bulls have endured a difficult start to their MLS campaign and cannot afford to slip up in this game. The home side has not had the best year and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Toronto FC have also struggled to impose themselves on the MLS this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. New York Red Bulls have improved this month and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 Toronto FC

