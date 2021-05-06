Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns to the fold with what is arguably the biggest game of the season this weekend as Manchester City lock horns with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are three points away from winning the Premier League title and could lift the trophy with a victory in this fixture.

Chelsea are in fourth place in the Premier League standings at the moment and are well on their way to yet another top-four finish. The Blues stunned Real Madrid with a comprehensive 2-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League and will be confident ahead of this match.

Manchester City also made a massive statement on the European front against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week and will be intent on winning their second trophy of an already successful season under Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens have had their problems against Chelsea in the past and will need to field a strong team in this match.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Chelsea have a good record against Manchester City and have won 69 games out of a total of 167 matches played between the two teams. Manchester City have managed 59 victories against Chelsea and need to improve their record against the London giants.

The previous meeting between the two teams saw Chelsea edge Manchester City to a 1-0 victory in a high-profile FA Cup final. Manchester City were outsmarted by Tuchel's tactics on the day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Manchester City form guide in the Premier League: W-W-L-W-W

Chelsea form guide in the Premier League: W-W-D-W-L

Manchester City vs Chelsea Team News

John Stones is unavailable for this game

Manchester City

John Stones is serving a three-match suspension at the moment and will likely be replaced by Aymeric Laporte against Chelsea. Rodri was benched against Paris Saint-Germain during the week and is set to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: John Stones

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta are the only injury concerns for Chelsea going into this fixture. N'Golo Kante has been impressive under Thomas Tuchel and will have to be at his best against Manchester City.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mateo Kovacic, Cesar Azpilicueta

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Benjamin Mendy, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez; Sergio Aguero

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz

Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction

Manchester City have enjoyed a spectacular season under Pep Guardiola and are arguably the best team in England at the moment. The Cityzens are inches away from the Premier League crown and will want to make amends for their FA Cup defeat with a statement in this fixture.

Chelsea have been a resurgent force this year and will rely on Thomas Tuchel's tactical nous to get the better of the champions-elect. Manchester City have moved from strength to strength this season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

