Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are set to play the biggest La Liga match of their campaign this weekend as they host league-leaders Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Both teams are locked in a battle for the league title at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid have exceeded expectations under Diego Simeone this season and hold a slender two-point lead at the top of the league table. Los Colchoneros edged Elche to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, slipped up against Granada last week but did pull off an impressive comeback against Valencia over the weekend. Ronald Koeman's charges have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an impressive record against Atletico Madrid and have won 27 matches out of a total of 53 games played between the two teams. Atletico Madrid have managed only 12 victories against Barcelona and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga giants took place in November last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal of the game on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W-L

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W-D

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Barcelona have a few injury concerns

Barcelona

Sergino Dest has picked up a few niggles over the past few days and his availability remains a doubt ahead of this game. Sergi Roberto is likely to place his place against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are recuperating from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Martin Braithwaite has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid have a strong squad

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez has recovered from his injury and is set to face his former partner-in-crime Lionel Messi this weekend. Atletico Madrid have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to field their best team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo; Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier; Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Barcelona have been impressive under Ronald Koeman but will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat against Atletico Madrid this weekend. Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi have been in excellent form this year and their performances will be crucial to Barcelona's chances of success this weekend.

Atletico Madrid have defied expectations this season but will need to take it up a notch in the final stretch of their La Liga campaign. Barcelona are desperate for a victory in this fixture and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Atletico Madrid

