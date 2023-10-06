New York Red Bulls vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October, 2023

The New York Red Bulls (NY Red Bulls) host Toronto at the Red Bull Arena in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having poor seasons so far.

The Red Bulls are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference, one point off Montreal in 9th. Troy Lesene's side have been in decent form of late, having lost only one of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their run with a win against Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto, on the other hand, have been woeful of late. John Herdman's side are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference, 11 points off Inter Miami in 14th and are on a five game losing streak. They will hope to turn things around with a win against New York on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reason, and that should make for an interesting contest.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Red Bulls have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Toronto, having won three of them.

The two sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in May.

NY haven't lost to Toronto in any of their last 8 meetings, winning five of them

Toronto haven't scored a single goal in any of their last eight away games across all competitions.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Steven Sserwada, Serge Ngoma, Lewis Morgan and Dante Vanzeir are all unavailable for New york. Meanwhile, Toronto will have a host of players missing for the game, with Lorenzo Insigne, Sean Johnson, Raoul Petretta, Greg Ranjitsingh, Brandon Servania and Adama Diomande, all out injured.

It's hard to see Toronto taking anything away from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict a tight game, with New York coming away with the victory.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-0 Toronto

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York Red Bulls Win

Tip 2 - Over 4 bookings in the game

Tip 3 - Omir Fernandez to score/assist