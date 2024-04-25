New York Red Bulls vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with an impressive New York Red Bulls side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

New York Red Bulls are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Los Angeles FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in second place in the Western Conference league table and have also stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Whitecaps eased past Seattle Sounders by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good recent record against New York Red Bulls and have won four out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' two victories.

New York Red Bulls have lost only one of their first nine matches in MLS this season and have suffered less than two defeats at this stage of the season on only one previous occasion in their history.

Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up 16 points in their first eight matches this season - their joint-best start to an MLS campaign in the club's history.

Ryan Gauld and Brian White have contributed to at least one goal in each of their last five matches in MLS.

New York Red Bulls vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have an array of impressive players in their ranks and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Brian White has been excellent this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

New York Red Bulls have also exceeded expectations this season and have a point to prove in this fixture. Both teams are evenly and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

New York Red Bulls vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brian White to score - Yes