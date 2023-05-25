New Zealand U20 vs Argentina U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26, 2023 

New Zealand U20 and Argentina U20 square off in the final Group A fixture of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Friday (May 26).

New Zealand are coming off a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan. The Junior All Whites squandered a two-goal lead, having gone 2-0 through first-half goals from Ben Wallace and Jay Herdman. Second-half strikes from Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Sherzod Esanov saw the spoils shared.

Argentina, meanwhile, beat Guatemala 3-0. Alejo Veliz, Luka Romero and Maximo Perrone found the back of the net to guide Javier Mascherano's men to victory. The win saw the hosts book their spot in the Round of 16, having garnered maximum points from two games. New Zealand, meanwhile, are second in the group with four points from two games.

New Zealand U20 vs Argentina U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

New Zealand are on a five-game unbeaten streak, with their draw against Uzbekistan snapping a four-game winning streak.

Argentina are the most successful side in the FIFA U20 World Cup, winning six times. Their last triumph came in 2007 in Canada.

New Zealand have made the Round of 16 at the last three Under-20 World Cups but are yet to progress beyond that stage.

Six of Argentina's last eight games have produced at least three goals.

New Zealand U20 vs Argentina U20 Prediction

Argentina have booked their spot in the Round of 16 and need just one more point to secure their spot as group winners. The South Americans are aiming for a seventh U-20 title but are yet to fully convince in two games played so far.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have one foot in the knockouts, while a win here will see them usurp Argentina to top spot. The Oceanian champions are outsiders but could still spring an upset.

Argentina have home advantage, so they should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 New Zealand

New Zealand U20 vs Argentina U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Argentina to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Argentina to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes