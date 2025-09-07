New Zealand vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

New Zealand will welcome Australia to Go Media Stadium in the second match of the 2025 Soccer Ashes on Tuesday. The two teams met in the first game in Canberra last week, and the Socceroos registered a 1-0 home win. The hosts have not won the series since 1923.

The All Whites suffered their second consecutive defeat and will look to bounce back in this home game. They also failed to score for the first time in 2025 in the loss last week.

The visitors maintained their 100% record in 2025 with a narrow win last week and will look to continue their dominance in the Ashes here. The first match of the series was closely contested, and debutant Max Balard scored the match-winner in the 87th minute, just two minutes after coming off the bench.

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two trans-Tasman rivals have crossed paths 68 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 44 wins. The All-Whites have 13 wins, and 11 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last eight games in this fixture, with their last win registered in the Oceania Nations Cup in 2002.

Seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts failing to score in six games.

The All Whites are unbeaten at home across all competitions since September 2022, with that loss registered against the Socceroos in a friendly.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in three of their last five games in 2025 while also keeping three clean sheets.

New Zealand vs Australia Prediction

The All Whites have recorded just two wins in friendlies since March 2023, with one of them registered in Wellington. They have failed to score in just one of their last 10 games in all competitions.

The Socceroos are unbeaten in their last 10 games, recording six wins while keeping five clean sheets. They have won their last six games in this fixture, keeping five consecutive clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

The visitors have an impressive record in this fixture, and considering their winning run in 2025 thus far, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: New Zealand 1-2 Australia

New Zealand vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Australia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

