New Zealand vs Australia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022 

New Zealand and Australia will square off for the second time in four days as they battle at Eden Park in an international friendly on Sunday (September 25).

The game will be the second to mark the centenary anniversary of football clashes between the two nations. It comes just four days after the Socceroos claimed a hard-fought 1-0 home win in a friendly at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Thursday. Awer Mabil's 32nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The victory ensured Australia extended their winning run against New Zealand to 11 games, but the All Whites were unlucky to lose the game. The visitors dominated proceedings but failed to make things count when it mattered most.

Australia, meanwhile, have qualified for their fifth straight FIFA World Cup, seeing off Peru on penalties in a dramatic playoff. New Zealand, though, suffered a harrowing 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica as they fell short of booking their place at Qatar 2022.

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 64 previous occasions. Australia have been vastly superior with 40 wins, while New Zealand have been victorious on 13 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on Wednesday, where Australia's 1-0 home win extended the Socceroos' unbeaten run against their neighbours to 11 games.

New Zealand form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Australia form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

New Zealand vs Australia Team News

New Zealand

Captain Winston Reid headline a 26-man squad to dispute the double-header against Australia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Australia

Manager Graham Arnold has called up 31 players to dispure the friendlies against New Zealand.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

New Zealand vs Australia Predicted XIs

New Zealand (4-4-2): Oliver Sail (GK); Liberato Cacace, Nando Pijnaker, Michael Boxall, Dane Ingham; Elijah Just, Tim Payne, Joe Bell, Matthew Garbett; Chris Wood, Andre de Jong

Australia ( 4-3-3): Mathew Ryan (GK); Aziz Behich, Milos Deganek, Trent Sainsbury, Fran Karacic; Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy; Awer Mabil, Adam Taggart, Martin Boyle

New Zealand vs Australia Prediction

Having failed to navigate qualification for Qatar 2022, this could be Danny Hay's last game in charge of the All Whites, and he will want to bow out on a high after 20 games in charge.

However, New Zealand's 11-game winless run against the Socceroos could weigh heavily on their minds. Australia have their sights set on making a mark at the World Cup and will use this game to continue their preparations for the Mundial.

Both nations share a continental rivalry, and the game will likely be played at a high-octane pace. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: New Zealand 1-1 Australia

