New Zealand vs China Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2023

New Zealand and China meet for a second international friendly in three days when the sides lock horns at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday.

Their encounter on Thursday ended in a 0-0 draw, despite witnessing 19 shots. Fourteen of them came from the Dragon's Team, who mustered eight of those on target while having only 42% possession.

The visitors failed to break down a sturdy All Whites team who were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Tommy Smith was sent off in the 63rd minute.

China will obviously be disappointed with their Auckland performance and hope for a better result in the next one to make amends.

Experienced forward Wu Lei, who has 27 goals in 79 appearances, will most likely start once more as he needs just one more goal to become the joint second-highest goalscorer in his nation's history.

However, Wei Shihao could join him in attack, relegating Tan Long to the bench. Shanghai Port defender Li Ang is another player gunning to start after being an unused substitute on the bench last time.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be frustrated at not being able to capitalize on their dominance on the ball and head coach Darren Bazeley could ring in a few changes to his lineup.

For starters, Alex Greive could come in place of Max Mata as the striker upfront, with veteran midfielder Marco Rojas also gunning to come back into the XI. However, goalkeeper Oliver Sail might keep his place in goal ahead of Stefan Marinovic as a reward for his heroic display on Thursday.

New Zealand vs China Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 previous clashes between the sides, with New Zealand winning seven times over China and losing just twice.

The 0-0 draw this week was the fourth time in a row that New Zealand and China have played out a stalemate.

The last time this fixture produced a winner was in January 2000, when China beat New Zealand 1-0 in the Guangzhou Tournament.

New Zealand have failed to score in their last six games.

China have kept a clean sheet in their last three games.

New Zealand vs China Prediction

New Zealand are just not at their best at the moment and China will look to make amends for their missed opportunities by picking up a win here.

Prediction: New Zealand 0-2 China

New Zealand vs China Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: China

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

