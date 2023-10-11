New Zealand vs DR Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023 

New Zealand and DR Congo lock horns at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in a neutral Murcia, Spain, on Friday (October 13) in a friendly.

This will be New Zealand's first game since June, having been inactive during the last international break in September. The All Whites have played only three games in 2023, twice against China and once against Sweden, in friendlies.

New Zealand's game against Qatar was abandonded after the latter's Yusuf Abdurisag was alleged to have been racially abused by Michael Boxall. The Oceania outfit were leading 1-0 at half-time.

Meanwhile, with eight games played, Congo have had a busy year. Half of their games have been friendlies, while the others came in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Just two of these games ended in defeat for the Leopards, who lost 1-0 to Mali in a friendly, and then to South Africa by the same scoreline in their last game on September 12.

After this month's games against New Zealand and Angola, Congo begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania and Sudan next month. Sebastien Desabre's side could approach both games seriously and go all out for the win.

New Zealand vs DR Congo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Congo have won six of their eight games in 2023, losing twice, including their latest outing on September 12.

Having lost 1-0 to South Africa in their last game, Congo risk losing back-to-back games for the first time since a run of four consecutive defeats between March and September 2022.

In three games in 2023, New Zealand have won, drawn and lost once apiece.

New Zealand vs DR Congo Prediction

New Zealand, ranked 40 places below Congo in the FIFA rankings, have a few good attacking options who could hurt their rivals from Africa, but the Leopards are a much better side on paper.

Their form this year has also been terrific, so Congo could off a win, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: New Zealand 1-2 Congo

New Zealand vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Congo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes