New Zealand vs Tahiti prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

New Zealand and Tahiti will lock horns at a neutral Al-Arabi Stadium in Doha, Qatar for the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the OFC zone.

The All Whites are on a roll this month, winning all three of their games so far, scoring 12 times and conceding just once.

Their prolific run included a stunning 7-1 shellacking of New Caledonia and they will be gunning for a place in the finals with a win here.

Tahiti, meanwhile, saw two of their games canceled after Vanuatu and Cook Islands withdrew from the qualifiers due to outbreaks of COVID-19 in their squads.

However, Solomon Islands made light work of the French Polynesia outfit, defeating them 3-1 on Thursday to clinch top spot in Group A.

New Zealand vs Tahiti Head-To-Head

There have been 18 previous clashes between the sides, with New Zealand winning 12 times and losing to Tahiti only twice, the last of which came way back in 1995.

The All Whites have gone 10 games unbeaten against the minnows, winning eight, including a 3-0 triumph in their last encounter in October 2012.

New Zealand Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Tahiti Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

New Zealand vs Tahiti Team News

New Zealand

The All Whites had initially called up a 30-man squad for this month's fixtures but seven of them left the camp after their first two clashes.

Also, five players - Michael Boxall (injured), Elliot Collier (injured), Sarpreet Singh (injured), Ryan Thomas (unavailable) and Michael Woud (club commitments) - missed out in the first place.

Danny Hay's side secured a stunning 7-1 victory over New Caledonia on Thursday and could field the same lineup once more.

Injured: Michael Boxall, Elliot Collier, Sarpreet Singh

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ryan Thomas, Michael Woud, Oli Sail, Dane Ingham, Dalton Wilkins, Clayton Lewis, Ben Old, Kosta Barbarouses, Ben Waine

Tahiti

The Iron Warriors have called up a relatively small and inexperienced squad for this month's fixtures, and were served a reality check in their 3-1 defeat by Solomon Islands on Thursday.

There are five uncapped players in the squad, including France-based striker Tutehau Tufariua, who's gunning to earn his first international cap.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

New Zealand vs Tahiti Predicted XI

New Zealand (4-3-3): Jamie Searle; Tim Payne, Nikko Boxall, Tommy Smith, Francis de Vries; Cameron Howieson, Matthew Garbett, Callum McCowatt; Logan Rogerson, Alex Greive, Joe Champness.

Tahiti (4-3-3): Teave Teamotuaitau; Matatia Paama, Alvin Tehau, François Hapipi, Kévin Barbe; Raimana Li Fung Kuee, Heimano Bourebare, Roonui Tehau; Eddy Kaspard, Teaonui Tehau, Tauhiti Keck.

New Zealand vs Tahiti Prediction

New Zealand are currently on a great run of form and are far superior to most of the Oceania teams. They should comfortably see off minnows Tahiti.

Prediction: New Zealand 3-0 Tahiti

