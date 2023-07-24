New Zealand Women vs Philippines Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25, 2023 

New Zealand and Philippines continue their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign when they square off at the Sky Stadium on Tuesday (July 25).

The two sides kickstarted their campaigns in contrasting circumstances last week. Co-hosts, New Zealand wrote their names in the record books by registering their first victory at the World Cup with a shock 1-0 win over former champions Norway.

Melbourne City forward Hannah Wilkinson broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half, and the Football Ferns held on to make history despite missing a late penalty.

The Philippines, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Switzerland. Ramona Bachmann and Seraina Piubel scored in either half to inspire La Nati to victory. The defeat left the Southeast Asians rooted to the bottom of Group A on zero points, while New Zealand are second with three.

New Zealand Women vs Philippines Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. They clashed in a friendly in September 2022, where New Zealand registered a 2-1 comeback win.

Six of New Zealand's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

The Philippines are making their World Cup debut.

Eight of the Philippines' last ten games have seen at least one side fail to score.

New Zealand have won just three of their last ten games against Asian opposition (including Australia).

The host nation has qualified for the knockouts in the last eight tournaments.

New Zealand Women vs Philippines Women Prediction

New Zealand's opening-day win over Norway upset the bookmakers' odds and put the co-hosts on course for qualification to the knockouts. Another win will take them one step closer to the Round of 16, and the Football Ferns will do their best to secure maximum points.

The Philippines, meanwhile, were expected to be the minnows in the group, and the manner in which Sweden dominated them in their opening game buttresses that.

New Zealand had a narrow win when the two sides met in a friendly last year. Expect that outcome to be repeated.

Prediction: New Zealand 1-0 Philippines

New Zealand Women vs Philippines Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - New Zealand to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals