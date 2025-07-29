Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Newcastle Jets and Adelaide United kick off their 2025 Australia Cup campaign when they lock horns at the Maitland Sports Ground on Wednesday. Ayrton Andrioli’s Adelaide United have failed to taste victory away from home since the start of April and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this poor run.

For the seventh consecutive year, Newcastle Jets failed to clinch playoff football as they finished ninth in the A-League table last season.

Robert Stanton’s side lost 12 of their 26 league matches while picking up eight wins and six draws to collect 30 points, eight points adrift of the final playoff qualifying spot.

Newcastle Jets now get underway in the Australia Cup, where they reached the round of 16 last season before suffering a narrow 4-3 defeat at the hands of Macarthur.

Meanwhile, Adelaide United clinched post-season football by the skin of their teeth last term as they finished sixth in the table with 38 points from 26 games, just one point above seventh-placed Sydney FC, who finished outside the qualifying places.

However, Andrioli’s men’s quest for playoff football came to an end in the single qualifying game on May 9 when they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Western United.

Adelaide made it all the way to the semi-finals of the Australia Cup last season before losing 1-0 against Melbourne Victory, courtesy of an 88th-minute strike from Jordi Valadon back in September.

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides, Adelaide United boasts a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Adelaide are without a win in their last eight away matches, losing five and picking up three draws since a 2-1 victory at Wellington Phoenix on January 11.

Newcastle Jets have lost just one of their six games on the road while claiming two wins and three draws since the start of February.

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Prediction

With a place in the round of 16 on the line, we expect Newcastle Jets and Adelaide United to go all out at the Maitland Sports Ground as they look to begin the new campaign on a high. Andrioli’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to come away with the desired result, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Adelaide United

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide to win

Tip 2: First to score - Adelaide (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against the Jets)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of their last five meetings)

