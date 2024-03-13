Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2024

Newcastle Jets will entertain Adelaide United at the Newcastle International Sports Centre in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts are in 10th place in the league standings, with 20 points from 21 games. They are winless in their last seven league games, with four games ending in draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw in their away meeting by Perth Glory.

Goals from Clayton Taylor and Lucas Mauragis helped them take a two-goal lead, and Adam Taggart's brace, including a 90th-minute equalizer, helped Glory to a hard-earned point from the match.

The visitors are also winless in their last seven league games, suffering six losses. In their previous outing, they lost 2-1 at home to Melbourne Victory. Nestory Irankunda had equalized in the 51st minute, but Bruno Fornaroli scored the winner in the 57th minute, completing his brace.

They are in 11th place in the league table, trailing the hosts by one point, who have one point in hand. They have just a one-point lead over last-placed Western United.

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 59 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 29-15 lead in wins and 15 games ending in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors, suffering seven losses. They lost 3-1 in the reverse fixture in December.

Newcastle Jets are winless in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, suffering six losses.

Adelaide United have suffered consecutive defeats in their last six away games in the A-League. They have just one win in 10 A-League games in 2024, suffering six losses.

The visitors have conceded 40 goals in 20 games, while the hosts have let in 41 goals in 21 games.

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Prediction

The Jets have endured a seven-game winless run in the A-League, conceding at least twice in five games in that period. They are winless in their last four home games in the A-League, suffering two losses. They have suffered five consecutive losses in their home meetings against Adelaide, conceding 14 goals.

The Reds have suffered four consecutive losses in the A-League and might struggle here. They have just one win in away games this season, suffering six consecutive losses, which is cause for concern.

Nonetheless, they have a solid recent record against the hosts, suffering just one in eight games. They have won their last five away meetings against the hosts, scoring 14 goals while conceding just five times, and will look to build on that form.

Considering the drop in form of the two teams, they are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Adelaide United

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Apostolos Stamatelopoulos to score or assist any time - Yes