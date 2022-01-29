Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Looking to make it two wins from two in the A-League for the first time this season, Adelaide United visit the McDonald Jones Stadium to face Newcastle Jets on Sunday.

The hosts saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out and will be looking to quickly bounce back from that defeat.

Newcastle Jets were denied a fourth game without defeat last time out when they were beaten 2-1 at Macarthur.

Prior to that, the Jets picked up successive 2-2 draws with Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC respectively before claiming an emphatic 4-0 win over Wellington Phoenix back in December.

With five points from five games, Newcastle Jets are currently 11th in the A-League table, level on points with rock-bottom Brisbane Roar.

Meanwhile, Adelaide United returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Brisbane Roar 3-1 away from home.

Prior to that, the Reds were on a three-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing once.

Adelaide United are currently fifth on the log after picking up 11 points from their opening nine matches.

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Head-To-Head

Adelaide United head into Sunday’s game with a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from their last 50 encounters. Newcastle Jets have picked up 14 wins in that time, while 14 games have ended in draws.

Newcastle Jets Form Guide: L-D-D-W-L

Adelaide United Form Guide: L-W-D-D-W

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Team News

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns heading into Sunday’s game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United

The Reds will be without the services of Kusini Yengi, Nathan Konstandopoulos and Nick Ansell, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dane Ingham; Kosta Grozos; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Savvas Siatravanis, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Prediction

Looking at past meetings between the sides, we can expect a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. Adelaide United are unbeaten in all but one of their last 10 encounters and we are tipping them to come away with the win once again.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Adelaide United

Edited by Peter P