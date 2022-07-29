Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | Australia Cup 2022

The Australia Cup is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Newcastle Jets on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United finished in fourth place in the A-League standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Melbourne City to end its 2021-22 season and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, secured a ninth-place finish in the A-League table last season and have been inconsistent since the turn of the year. The Jets eased past Perth Glory by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ @NewcastleJetsFC



#BondedByGold 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒆𝒔. We faced Newcastle Olympic in a behind closed doors friendly recently. Here's some of the action. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒆𝒔. We faced Newcastle Olympic in a behind closed doors friendly recently. Here's some of the action.#BondedByGold https://t.co/IrUW98La1F

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have an impressive record against Newcastle Jets and have won 24 out of the 52 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed 14 victories against Adelaide United and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Adelaide United. Newcastle Jets were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Newcastle Jets form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Adelaide United form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Team News

Newcastle Jets have a point to prove

Newcastle Jets

Ben Kantarovski is recovering from a long-term injury and will not be able to feature in this game. Newcastle Jets will need to field their best team to stand a chance against a strong opponent.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United need to win this game

Adelaide United

Nick Ansell, Kusini Yengi, and James Delianov are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Adelaide United are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: Nick Ansell, Kusini Yengi, James Delianov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michael Weier; Dane Ingham, Jordan Elsey, Matthew Jurman, Jason Hoffman; Jordan O’Doherty, Angus Thurgate; Olivier Boumal, Daniel Penha, Savvas Siatravanis; Valentino Yuel

Adelaide United @AdelaideUnited Carl previews our maiden match for 2022/23. Carl previews our maiden match for 2022/23. https://t.co/jeOG9RAYZd

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Anthony Gauci; Ryan Kitto, Michael Jakobsen, Alexandar Popovic, Javi Lopez; Craig Goodwin, Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Zach Clough; George Blackwood, Kusini Yengi

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide United have been in impressive form over the past year and will want to bounce back after missing out on the grand final last season. The away side has been impressive in the Australia Cup and will look to reach the quarter-finals in the coming weeks.

Newcastle Jets have several issues to address at the moment and are in need of a shot in the arm. Adelaide United are currently the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Adelaide United

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far