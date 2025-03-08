Newcastle Jets vs Auckland FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2025

Newcastle Jets and Auckland FC bring round 22 of Australian A-League to an end when they lock horns at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday morning. Steve Corica’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven matches and will be looking to continue their stellar debut campaign.

Newcastle Jets continued their surge into the top half of the A-League table last time out as they secured a 3-1 victory over Brisbane Roar at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

Robert Stanton’s men have won three games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last five matches, claiming three wins and two draws since January’s 3-1 loss against Western United.

With 21 points from 17 matches, Newcastle Jets are currently ninth in the A-League standings, level on points with 10th-placed Central Coast Mariners.

Elsewhere, Auckland were involved in a pulsating eight-game thriller against Adelaide United as both sides played out a 4-4 draw at the Go Media Stadium last time out.

Corica’s side have gone seven consecutive games without defeat, picking up five wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Perth Glory on January 11.

Auckland have picked up 40 points from their 18 matches so far to sit first in the league standings, six points clear of second-placed Melbourne City.

Newcastle Jets vs Auckland FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two teams, with Auckland claiming a 2-0 victory when they first met in November 2024.

Auckland FC have lost just one of their eight away matches this season, picking up five wins and two draws so far.

Newcastle Jets are unbeaten in four of their last five home games, claiming two wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Auckland boast the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, having conceded just 17 goals from their 18 matches so far.

Newcastle Jets vs Auckland FC Prediction

Newcastle Jets and Auckland FC head into the weekend in fine form and we anticipate an exciting contest at the McDonald Jones Stadium this weekend. Auckland have enjoyed a flying start to the A-League but we predict Newcastle Jets will hold out for a share of the spoils in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-2 Auckland FC

Newcastle Jets vs Auckland FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Newcastle Jets’ last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in the hosts’ last seven outings)

