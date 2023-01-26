Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2023 

Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 14 fixture on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers last weekend. Goals in either half from Angus Thurgate and Oliver Bozanic ensured parity was restored at fulltime.

Brisbane Roar also shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home against Melbourne City a day earlier.

Brisbane Roar FC @brisbaneroar



Jay is in contention to make his 100th competitive Brisbane Roar appearance



Read more bit.ly/3kKeLtW It will be a special occasion for talisman Jay O'Shea this Friday evening against the Jets.Jay is in contention to make his 100th competitive Brisbane Roar appearanceRead more It will be a special occasion for talisman Jay O'Shea this Friday evening against the Jets. Jay is in contention to make his 100th competitive Brisbane Roar appearance 👏 Read more 👉 bit.ly/3kKeLtW https://t.co/PbdqDOtTO6

The draws left the two sides in the 11th and ninth spots respectively. Brisbane Roar have garnered 16 points from 13 matches, while Newcastle Jets have 14 points to their name.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have clashed on 49 occasions in the past. They each have 19 wins apiece, while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2022 when Brisbane Roar claimed a 1-0 away victory on matchday eight of the current campaign.

Newcastle Jets are on a four-game winless run at home.

Each of Newcastle Jets' last five games have produced less than three goals.

Brisbane Roar have the least potent attack in the league, having scored just 10 goals in 13 games. They also have the joint-second best defense, with just 10 goals conceded all season.

Five of the last six head-to-head games hosted by Newcastle Jets have witneseed goals at both ends.

Seven of Brisbane Roar's last eight league games have produced less than three goals.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Neither side has sparkled this season, with their poor form leaving them out of the championship playoff spots. There is little to choose from between the two sides, although a win for Brisbane Roar could propel them into the top six depending on results elsewhere.

Warren Moon's side have been the most compact team in the league, with their games typically being low-scoring affairs. Newcastle Jets have not been prolific in front of goal either, although their defense has been less stringent than their visitors.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Poll : 0 votes