Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2023 

Newcastle Jets welcome Brisbane Roar to the MacDonald Jones Stadium in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup on Monday (August 14).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a shootout win over Melbourne Victory in the preliminary round last month. Newcastle held a two-goal lead heading into the dying embers of the game, but a stunning end saw Melbourne score two goals in stoppage time to force extra time. Both sides could not be separated after 30 minutes before Newcastle progressed with a 4-3 win in the shootout.

Brisbane, meanwhile, have not been in action since wrapping up their campaign last season with a 1-0 win at Melbourne Victory. Jordan Courtney-Perkins' 54th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides. They're split down the middle with 20 wins apiece, while 11 previous games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Brisbane claim a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Newcastle's last eight home games have produced at least three goals, with their last seven seeing goals at both ends.

Brisbane have managed just one win in their last nine away games, which incidentally came in their most recent game on the road.

Their last four meetings have seen one side fail to score.

Four of Newcastle's last five games have had at least two goals scored in the second half.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

This tie is just one of two featuring two A League sides in the Australian Cup (alongside Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners).

There's little to choose from between Newcastle and Brisbane, as evidenced by their finely-balanced head-to-head record. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Brisbane

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Second half to produce over 1.5 goals