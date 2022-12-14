Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16, 2022

Newcastle Jets will entertain Brisbane Roar at the Newcastle International Sports Centre in the A-League on Friday (December 16).

The hosts climbed to sixth place in the league table, thanks to a 2-1 win over Central Coast Mariners on Sunday. Trent Buhagiar opened the scoring in the 12th minute, while Beka Mikeltadze scored the winner in the 66th after Jason Cummings had equalised for the Mariners. It was their first win in four games, and they will climb up to fourth in the standings with a win here.

Brisbane, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four games, drawing three. They're coming off a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United, with Jay O'Shea forcing a share of the spoils from the spot in the fourth minute of added time.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 48 times across competitions. Newcastle lead 19-18, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Three of their last seven league meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, while four of the last five at Newcastle have seen over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have just one win in their last five games against Brisbane, with two games ending in draws and Brisbane winning two.

Brisbane have the worst attacking record in the competition, scoring five goals in six games. Interestingly, they have the joint-best defensive record as well, conceding five goals.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Two of Newcastle's three wins in the league this season have come at home, and they're expected to have a solid outing here. Six of their eight goals this season have also come at home.

Brisbane Roar FC @brisbaneroar ‍



We still can't get over this stunner from Henry Hore 6 defenders? No problemWe still can't get over this stunner from Henry Hore 6 defenders? No problem 😮‍💨 We still can't get over this stunner from Henry Hore 😍 https://t.co/RnOpyKVnP2

Brisbane, meanwhile, have just one win this season and have counted on their defensive prowess in the league. Considering that, this game might be a low-scoring affair ending in a draw.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Newcastle to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes