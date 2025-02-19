Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Newcastle Jets will invite Brisbane Roar to Newcastle International Sports Centre in the A-League on Friday. Roar have won just one of their 15 league games this season and are at the bottom of the standings. Newcastle have fared a little better with five wins, though they are in 11th place in the table, two above the visitors.

The Jets have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last four games. They made it two wins on the spin last week with a 2-1 away triumph over Adelaide United. Lachlan Rose opened the scoring in the 37th minute and Clayton Taylor restored their lead in the second half.

Roar are winless in their last two games and played out a 1-1 away draw against Wellington Phoenix in their previous outing. Henry Hore equalized in the 71st minute, just 10 minutes after Wellington took the lead. They will play for the first time in two weeks and should be well-rested for the trip to Newcastle.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 62 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 24 wins while 14 games ended in draws.

Newcastle are on a three-game winning streak against the visitors and registered a 1-0 away triumph in the reverse fixture last month.

Brisbane Roar are unbeaten in their last two away games. Interestingly, their six points in the league this season have been earned in away games.

Newcastle Jets have scored at least two goals in four of their last five meetings against Roar.

Both teams have played out three draws in the A-League this season, fewer than any other side.

The hosts have scored six more goals than Brisbane in the league this season (23) and have also conceded six fewer goals (26).

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

The Jets are on a four-game unbeaten streak, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue that form here. Interestingly, they have registered just one win at home in the A-League this season, with that triumph coming against Melbourne Victory earlier this month.

Lachlan Rose scored for the third consecutive match last week while new signing Kota Mizunuma provided his third assist in his fourth appearance for the Jets last week. They will be key players here for the hosts.

Roar have seen a slight improvement in form, earning four points from their last three games. They are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this season, which is a cause for concern. They have lost three of their last four away meetings against the Jets, conceding nine goals.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form and considering their better recent record against Roar, Newcastle are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Brisbane Roar

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle Jets to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

