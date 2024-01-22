Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2024

The action continues in the Australian A-League as Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar lock horns at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday. This will be the second meeting between the sides in little over a week, with Ben Cahn’s men claiming a 3-2 victory when they squared off on January 14.

Newcastle Jets suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Sydney FC on Friday and Robert Stanton’s men have now gone three consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-0 victory over Western United on December 30.

After two consecutive games on the road, Newcastle Jets now return home, where they are unbeaten in three of their last four matches, claiming one win and two draws.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Macarthur. This followed a 3-2 victory over Newcastle Jets at the Suncorp Stadium on January 14 which saw their four-game losing streak come to an end.

With 17 points from 13 matches, the Roar are currently ninth in the A-League table, four points and one place above Tuesday’s hosts.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Brisbane Roar boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Brisbane Roar are on a three-game winning streak against the Jets, scoring nine goals and conceding four since a 4-0 loss in January 2023.

Newcastle Jets have won just one of their last five home games while losing two and claiming two draws since last August.

Ben Cahn’s side have lost all but one of their last six matches, with the victory over the Jets on January 14 being the exception.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

The last five meetings between Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar have produced a combined 17 goals and we anticipate another thrilling battle at the McDonald Jones Stadium. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-2 Brisbane Roar

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five encounters)