Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2025

Newcastle Jets will host Central Coast Mariners at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League Men campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in recent games and have fallen behind in the race for the playoffs, sitting ninth in the table with 26 points.

They suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Wellington Phoenix in their game at the weekend, finding themselves two goals down at the break before profiting from an own goal midway through the second-half to halve the deficit.

Central Coast Mariners have failed to perform all season, with the defending champions now set to miss out on the playoffs. They were beaten 1-0 by Central Coast Mariners in their last match and have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest.

The visitors sit a place and a point behind their weekend opponents in the league standings, although they have played a game more. They have nothing major to play for this season and will only be looking to finish things as strongly as possible.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 65th meeting between Newcastle and Central Coast. The hosts have won 19 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 26 times.

There have been 19 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

The Jets have picked up nine points on home turf in the league this season. Only Perth Glory (5) and Brisbane Roar (1) have managed fewer.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Newcastle have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their previous seven. They have lost their last two games on home turf and will be keen to snap that streak on Friday.

The Coasties' latest result marked their sixth defeat in their last eight games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last seven games on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Newcastle Jets to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

