Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023 

Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners battle for three points in an A-League matchday 25 fixture on Saturday (April 22).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win over Macarthur FC at home. All three goals came late in the game. Matthew Jurman put Newcastle ahead in the 79th minute. A dramatic end to the game saw Bachana Arabuli equalise for the visitors in the second minute of injury time. That wasn't the final act of the contest, though, as Mohamed Al-Taay stepped off the bench to assist Brandon O'Neill's winner two minutes later.

Central Coast, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Melbourne City at home. Jordan Bos and Joshua Nisbet scored second-half goals to force a share of the spoils.

The draw left them in third spot, having garnered 38 points from 24 games. Newcastle, meanwhile, sit in seventh spot with 29 points.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 55 times, with Central Coast leading 21-18.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Central Coast claim a 3-0 home win.

Four of their last five meetings have produced at least three goals.

Newcastle's win last weekend snapped a six-game winless run.

Central Coast have won on four of their last five visits to Newcastle.

Six of Newcastle's last seven league games have had goals at both ends.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Newcastle snapped a six-game winless run with a dramatic injury-time win at the weekend. Their poor run has cost them a place in the playoff spots, so they will look to build on that win to keep pace with the top six.

Central Coast, meanwhile, are firmly in the playoff spots and have a shot at getting into the top two. They will fancy their chances of getting maximum points, having won on four of their last five visits to Newcastle.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Central Coast

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

