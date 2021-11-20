Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another edition of the F3 Derby this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Newcastle Jets on Sunday. The two teams experienced contrasting fortunes last season and have a point to prove in this match.

Newcastle Jets finished in a lowly 11th place in the 2020-21 season and will need to take it up a notch this year. The Jets suffered a 2-1 defeat against Western United in the FFA Cup last weekend and will need to bounce back in this game.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, managed a third-place finish in the A-League last season and have been impressive in recent months. The Mariners edged Blacktown City to a 1-0 victory in the FFA Cup in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Newcastle Jets have a slight edge in the F3 Derby and have won 18 out of 53 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed 17 victories against the Jets and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Newcastle Jets gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more ruthless this weekend.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets have no injury concerns at the moment and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Jets have made several additions to their team and have a point to prove this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. Nicolai Mulller has joined the Mariners from Western Sydney Wanderers and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dane Ingham; Kosta Grozos; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Savvas Siatravanis, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Matt Simon

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners were impressive last season but will need to be wary of a slump in the coming weeks. The likes of Marco Urena and Matt Simon can be highly effective on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Newcastle Jets have revamped their squad this season and will want their new signings to prove their worth on Sunday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-2 Central Coast Mariners

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi