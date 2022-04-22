Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Newcastle Jets on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle Jets are in ninth place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Jets suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Western Sydney Wanderers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have also had their problems this year. The Mariners eased past Wellington Phoenix by a 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 18 matches apiece out of a total of 54 games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Newcastle Jets were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-D

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-W-D

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Matthew Jurman and Angus Thurgate have served their suspensions and will be available for selection.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Ben Katarovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no discernible fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. Moresche served his suspension last week and is also available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Michael Weier; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Jason Cummings

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Newcastle Jets have shown flashes of their immense potential this season but are yet to hit their stride in the A-League. The Jets can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners cannot afford another poor run in the league and will need to be at their best in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-2 Central Coast Mariners

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi