Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners battle for three points in an Australian A League round 19 clash on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Macarthur FC on Sunday. All four goals were scored in the second half. Ulises Davila and Valere Germain twice put the Bulls ahead, while Archie Goodwin and Apostolos Stametelopoulos drew the hosts level on both occasions.

Central Coast, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 win at Melbourne Victory. Ryan Teague's 48th-minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory left them in second spot in the standings, having garnered 34 points from 19 games. They are three points behind table-toppers Wellington Phoenix. Newcastle, meanwhile, are 11th with 19 points to show for their efforts after as many games.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 57 times. Central Coast lead 23-18.

Their most recent clash in November saw Central Coast win 3-1 at home.

Six of their last seven meetings, including the last four, have produced over 2.5 goals.

Newcastle are winless in five league games, losing twice.

Seven of Newcastle's last nine league games have had goals at both ends.

Five of Central Coast's last six away games have seen one side fail to score.

Newcastle have averaged 11.2 corners per game this season.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Prediction

Central Coast are second-from-bottom in the five-game form table, which matches their overall standing in the main table. Central Coast, by contrast, are the most in-form side in the league, with 10 points from their last five games.

The Yellow and Navy are the defending champions and are well-positioned to defend their crown. They have won their last four games across competitions and will fancy their chances of getting all three points.

Expect the visitors to claim maximum points with a mult-igoal victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Central Coast

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners