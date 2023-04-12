Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2023

In a clash between two teams from the lower half of the league standings, the ninth-placed Newcastle Jets will welcome 11th-placed Macarthur to the Newcastle International Sports Centre in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts have gone winless in their last six league outings and suffered a 3-0 away defeat against the Brisbane Roar last week. The visitors are winless in their last four league games and played out a 2-2 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers in their previous outing.

Macarthur came from behind to take a 2-1 lead with Al Hassan Toure scoring what seemed to be the winning goal in the first minute of injury time. Brandon Borrello, who had opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, struck in the dying moments of the game to help his team to a point.

With just three games left to play in the regular season, both teams still have a shot at making it to the final series and must avoid dropping points.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met just seven times in the A-League thus far. Macarthur have a narrow 3-2 lead in wins while two games have ended in draws.

The last two meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals after the first five meetings saw over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six league games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their two games against the hosts at Friday's venue, scoring two goals apiece in these games.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 43 goals in 23 games.

Macarthur have suffered consecutive defeats in their last six away games, conceding 21 goals while scoring just thrice in that period.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Prediction

Newcastle Jets are winless in the league since their 1-0 away win over Macarthur in February. They have suffered four defeats in their last six games and might struggle in this match. Despite their poor run of form, they have failed to score just once in their last 12 matches.

Top-scorer Beka Mikeltadze missed the game against Brisbane with a shoulder injury and if he can return to the squad for this game, it will be a huge boost for the hosts.

Macarthur have one of the worst away records in the A-League this season and have lost their last six away games. Interestingly, they have not suffered a defeat in their travels against Newcastle and considering the poor run of both teams, we expect them to play out a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Macarthur

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lachlan Rose to score or assist any time - Yes

