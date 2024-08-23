Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024 

Newcastle Jets welcome Macarthur FC to McDonald Jones Stadium in the Australian Cup Round of 16 on Sunday (August 25). The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Rockdale Ilinden in the previous round.

All three goals came in the first half, with Justin Vidic and scoring either side of Bai Antoniou to help his side advance to the next round.

Macarthur, meanwhile, dispatched O'Connor Knights with a 2-1 win in the cup, albeit in more difficult circumstances. They went behind to Phakedi Manda's 57th-minute strike but were level through Jake Hollman five minutes later. Luke Brattan scored the winner in thr 79th minute.

The winner of this tie advances to the quarter-final to face Oakleigh or Heidelberg.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have three wins apiece from 10 head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash saw them cancel each other out in a 2-2 draw.

Seven of their 10 head-to-head games have had goals at both ends, while nine have produced over 1.5 goals.

Five of Newcastle' last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with four producing over 2.5 goals.

Eight of Macarthur's last nine competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Their last seven head-to-head games have produced an average of 14.1 corners.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Prediction

Newcastle have played two games, scoring six goals and conceding two. They are unbeaten in four head-to-head games, with the last two ending in a share of the spoils.

Macarthur, meanwhile, won the cup for the first and only time in 2022 and will hope to go all the way again. The Bulls enter the game as the slight favourites despite playing away from home.

Games between the two sides tend to be high-scoring, and the trend could continue. Expect Macarthur to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Macarthur

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Macarthur to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners

