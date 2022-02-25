Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Newcastle Jets will welcome Macarthur to the McDonald Jones Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday 16 fixture on Saturday.

The two sides will be looking to build upon their respective 1-0 victories last week. The hosts secured all three points against WS Wanderers on the same ground, with Angu Thurgate's strike on the hour-mark separating both sides.

Macarthur FC triumphed over Perth Glory. Ulises Davila's ninth-minute goal helped his side leave HBF Park with all three points.

Macarthur FC @mfcbulls



#WeAreTheBulls Your Pennytel Play of the Match was this double tackle from Tommy Oar and Lachie Rose! Your Pennytel Play of the Match was this double tackle from Tommy Oar and Lachie Rose!#WeAreTheBulls https://t.co/l6AILI3oEz

The win saw the Bulls climb to third spot in the table, having garnered 21 points from 12 games. Newcastle Jets sit in eighth position on 14 points from 11 matches.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth clash between the two sides. Macarthur were victorious in two previous matches, while Newcastle Jets are yet to register a win against the Bulls.

Their most recent fixture came in December 2021 when a 10-man Macarthur secured a 2-1 comeback victory on home turf. Daniel De Silva and James Meredith scored second-half goals to cancel out Beka Mikeltadze's first-half strike.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Team News

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is unavailable due to injury. Taylor Regan is suspended due to the red card he received against Melbourne. Matt Jurman made his return from injury on Wednesday.

Injured: Archie Goodwin

Suspension: Taylor Regan

Macarthur

Tomi Juric is still out with an injury. Jake McGing went off in the first half against the Glory with a hamstring injury, while Aleksandar Susnjar was suspended for the red card he received against Perth Glory.

Injury: Tomi Juric, Jake McGing

Suspension: Aleksandar Susnjar

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Prediction

Macarthur FC come into the game on the back of consecutive victories and this could give them an extra lift as they push for a top-two finish.

Newcastle Jets have blown hot and cold throughout the season and their home record this term leaves a lot to be desired. They should, however, do enough to find the back of the net, even though we fancy Macarthur to leave with all three points.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Macarthur

Edited by Peter P