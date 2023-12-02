Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

Newcastle Jets will play host to Melbourne City at McDonald Jones Stadium in the A-League on Sunday.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Preview

Both teams are struggling to get their respective campaigns off the ground, with just one victory so far for each side after five rounds of matches. Newcastle Jets sit seventh with five points – seven points shy of the top spot held by Western Sydney Wanderers. They are set to host one of their fiercest rivals in the league.

The Jets are playing their second home match of the season following a 2-2 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers in early November. We expect another cut-throat clash between Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City. Each of their previous three meetings attracted a red card, with the last one ending in a 1-1 draw.

Melbourne City sit in ninth place with four points. The visitors won their third Premiership title last season but a slow start to the new campaign led to the dismissal of Croatian coach Rado Vidošić. Australian Aurelio Vidmar is the new manager of the outfit, boasting one win, one draw and one defeat so far.

City Boys could suffer a further drop if they lose on Sunday, as three other teams are hot on their heels, just one point behind. The visitors could also leap to seventh place if they win. However, their away form is as poor as their whole shape this term. They have drawn once and lost twice in their last three trips.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle Jets have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Melbourne City.

Newcastle Jets have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home clashes with Melbourne City.

Newcastle Jets have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Melbourne City have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Newcastle Jets have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches, the same recent record as Melbourne City.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Prediction

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is enjoying a promising start for the hosts, scoring four goals in five appearances. He is currently the league’s second top scorer behind Melbourne Victory star Bruno Fornaroli with six goals.

Melbourne City’s main attacking threat, Jamie Maclaren, boasts three goals.

Newcastle Jets come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Melbourne City

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Newcastle Jets to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle Jets to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Melbourne City to score - Yes