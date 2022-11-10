Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Newcastle Jets will welcome Melbourne City to the McDonald Jones Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday six fixture on Saturday (November 12).

The hosts are coming off a 4-0 rout at Melbourne Victory last week. Four men got on the scoresheet for Victory, with Bruno Fornaroli wrapping up proceedings from the spot in the 89th minute.

Melbourne, meanwhile, triumphed over Perth Glory by the same scoreline at home. All four goals came in the second half, with Jamie Maclaren setting the ball rolling with a brace, while Marco Tilio and Mathew Leckie also scored.

The win saw Melbourne retain their spot atop the standings, where they hold a three-point advantage over second-placed WS Wanderers. Newcastle, meanwhile, sit in ninth spot with six points from four games.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 37 previous occasions. Melbourne have 19 wins to Newcastle's 14.

Their most recent meeting in February saw Melbourne win 3-0 at home.

Melbourne are unbeaten in their five league games this season, winning four and drawing one, which has propeled them to the summit.

Newcastle have lost their last two league games after starting the campaign with successive wins.

Three of Melbourne's five league games this season have produced at least three goals.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring in four games in this sequence.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne have started the season brightly and have emerged as early pacesetters in the title race. Newcastle, meanwhile, have lost a bit of steam but have an opportunity to end their two-game losing streak.

Melbourne City FC @MelbourneCity



See our full squad to take on the Jets



melbc.it/membership Nuno Reis will miss this weekend's fixture after copping a heavy knock against Perth. He's recovered well though and has been in good spirits around the club this weekSee our full squad to take on the Jets Nuno Reis will miss this weekend's fixture after copping a heavy knock against Perth. He's recovered well though and has been in good spirits around the club this week 🙌See our full squad to take on the Jets ⤵️💙 melbc.it/membership

Melbourne enter the game as favourites and should claim a narrow victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Melbourne City

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melbourne to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Melbourne to score 2+ goals

Poll : 0 votes